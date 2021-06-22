Advertisement

Mister Bee Potato Chips salutes USO - Metro

This specially marked bag of Mister Bee's potato chips was designed in 2019 by the company's CEO, Mary Anne Ketelsen. The bags are set to be sold in the Washington D.C. market in summer 2021, with a portion of the sales going to USO - Metro.(Mr. Bee's Potato Chips)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg-based snack company Mister Bee’s Potato Chips has landed a deal with grocer Giant Food to sell specially marked bags of potato chips in stores throughout the Washington D.C. market, all while benefitting military men and women.

Officials said a portion of the sales from these specially marked bags will go to United Service Organizations of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO - Metro), a nonprofit focused on boosting morale among military service members.

“Our service members put their lives on the line for our country,” Mister Bee CEO Mary Anne Ketelsen said. “USO-Metro brings military families together. From the minute a service member enlists, the USO is always by their side. Donating to the USO makes me feel like I am not just helping one, but many.”

Ketelsen said she has several family members who are former military and a few who are still in the service. In 2020, her family and its company donated $100,000 to USO - Metro.

The specially marked bags will hit the shelves in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. on July 2 and will be sold through Labor Day 2021.

