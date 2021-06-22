Mister Bee Potato Chips salutes USO - Metro

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg-based snack company Mister Bee’s Potato Chips has landed a deal with grocer Giant Food to sell specially marked bags of potato chips in stores throughout the Washington D.C. market, all while benefitting military men and women.

Officials said a portion of the sales from these specially marked bags will go to United Service Organizations of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO - Metro), a nonprofit focused on boosting morale among military service members.

“Our service members put their lives on the line for our country,” Mister Bee CEO Mary Anne Ketelsen said. “USO-Metro brings military families together. From the minute a service member enlists, the USO is always by their side. Donating to the USO makes me feel like I am not just helping one, but many.”

Ketelsen said she has several family members who are former military and a few who are still in the service. In 2020, her family and its company donated $100,000 to USO - Metro.

The specially marked bags will hit the shelves in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. on July 2 and will be sold through Labor Day 2021.

