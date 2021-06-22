Nobody hurt in three vehicle crash in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Traffic was slowed on Ohio State Route Seven near Veto Road because of a three car crash.

Authorities say it happened when a car cut off a pickup truck onto veto road.

Officials say that the driver of the truck swerved and crashed into a jeep which then hit another truck.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

WTAP will have updates on the story as they come in.

