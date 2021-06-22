Advertisement

Nobody hurt in three vehicle crash in Washington County

Nobody hurt in three vehicle crash in Washington County
Nobody hurt in three vehicle crash in Washington County(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Traffic was slowed on Ohio State Route Seven near Veto Road because of a three car crash.

Authorities say it happened when a car cut off a pickup truck onto veto road.

Officials say that the driver of the truck swerved and crashed into a jeep which then hit another truck.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

WTAP will have updates on the story as they come in.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Local roadways impacted by storms
Shawn Crislip
Obituary: Shawn Matthew Crislip
Three individuals transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Ave.
Three people transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Avenue
One of the men in a father-son duo wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Jackson...
Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run
West Virginia mail carrier sentenced for attempted election fraud

Latest News

Red Cross blood drive
Red Cross holds blood drive at Grand Central Mall
WVUP Foundation to hold West Virginia Day celebration
Forecast for June 22nd
Forecast for June 22nd
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 6/22/21