Advertisement

Obituary: John D Potts II

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John D Potts II, 76, of Marietta passed away Sunday June 20th, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Parkersburg on May 12, 1945, to Mary Susanna (Foxx) and John D Potts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved sister Sallie Daugherty.

Survived by his children, Tom (Toni) of Vienna, Sue of Parkersburg, Christie (Pat) Maston of Mississippi, John D. III of Dallison; his grandchildren, Amanda, Kristen, Nick and Emily and 6 great grandchildren, as well as very good friends, Katherine and Bob Dickinson, along with many more friends.

He retired from Big Lots, where he was the furniture department manager, but was well known as a radio personality for most of his life, here in Parkersburg, Marietta, Charleston, Altoona and State College. Early in his career, he booked bands and was a promoter locally and later an MC in Charleston and Huntington.

Along with being a popular DJ, He also excelled as a program manager and in sales for the stations.

He had a unique gift of spotting and mentoring upcoming radio talent, many whom he kept in touch with through the years.

In his later years he published a book of poetry, which he was very proud of.

Per his wishes, cremation will be observed and there will be no services at this time.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Local roadways impacted by storms
Three individuals transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Ave.
Three people transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Avenue
Shawn Crislip
Obituary: Shawn Matthew Crislip
West Virginia mail carrier sentenced for attempted election fraud
Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: William Charles Grady, Jr.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Roberta Lynn Rockhold Davis
Shawn Crislip
Obituary: Shawn Matthew Crislip
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Rose Jeanette Lilly