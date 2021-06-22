Obituary: John D Potts II

John D Potts II, 76, of Marietta passed away Sunday June 20th, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Parkersburg on May 12, 1945, to Mary Susanna (Foxx) and John D Potts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved sister Sallie Daugherty.

Survived by his children, Tom (Toni) of Vienna, Sue of Parkersburg, Christie (Pat) Maston of Mississippi, John D. III of Dallison; his grandchildren, Amanda, Kristen, Nick and Emily and 6 great grandchildren, as well as very good friends, Katherine and Bob Dickinson, along with many more friends.

He retired from Big Lots, where he was the furniture department manager, but was well known as a radio personality for most of his life, here in Parkersburg, Marietta, Charleston, Altoona and State College. Early in his career, he booked bands and was a promoter locally and later an MC in Charleston and Huntington.

Along with being a popular DJ, He also excelled as a program manager and in sales for the stations.

He had a unique gift of spotting and mentoring upcoming radio talent, many whom he kept in touch with through the years.

In his later years he published a book of poetry, which he was very proud of.

Per his wishes, cremation will be observed and there will be no services at this time.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.