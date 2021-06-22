Advertisement

Obituary: Robert W. Reese

Robert Reese
Robert Reese(WTAP)
By Guest
Robert W. Reese, 84, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at his residence.

He was born November 30, 1936, in Parkersburg, a son of the late James E. and Mary Piggott Reese.

Robert was an U.S. Marine Veteran and worked for Borg Warner as a shift supervisor. He was a jack of all trades, enjoyed hunting, fishing, Computers and was known as the “Computer Guy”. Robert was a former member of the Mt. Olivet Lodge #3 AF & AM of Parkersburg.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie Banuelos of Vienna; two sons, Robert E. Reese (Kenna) of Midlothian, VA and Steven W. Reese (Susan) of Omaha, Nebraska; one sister, Betty Jean DeLancey of Parkersburg; one brother, David Lee Reese (Patricia) of Naples, FL; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jean Thomas; one great-grandson, Cody Reese; one brother, James Edward Reese; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

