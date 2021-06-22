Obituary: Robert W. Reese

Robert W. Reese, 84, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at his residence.

He was born November 30, 1936, in Parkersburg, a son of the late James E. and Mary Piggott Reese.

Robert was an U.S. Marine Veteran and worked for Borg Warner as a shift supervisor. He was a jack of all trades, enjoyed hunting, fishing, Computers and was known as the “Computer Guy”. Robert was a former member of the Mt. Olivet Lodge #3 AF & AM of Parkersburg.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie Banuelos of Vienna; two sons, Robert E. Reese (Kenna) of Midlothian, VA and Steven W. Reese (Susan) of Omaha, Nebraska; one sister, Betty Jean DeLancey of Parkersburg; one brother, David Lee Reese (Patricia) of Naples, FL; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jean Thomas; one great-grandson, Cody Reese; one brother, James Edward Reese; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

