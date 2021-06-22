Obituary: Truman C. Troutner

Truman C. Troutner of Belpre, OH died June 21, 2021 at the age of 79. He was born February 27, 1942 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Truman C. Troutner and Mollie Hafner Troutner.

As a Navy kid, Truman lived in CO, MA, NJ, Newfoundland, VA, and FL. He attended Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach prior to moving to Sanford, Florida and graduating from Seminole High School in 1960, where he played football. Truman obtained his BS and MS degrees from Florida State University in Engineering Science in 1964 and 1965, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi. He was a die-hard FSU fan and told FSU stories, especially about his fellow alum Burt Reynolds, to everyone who would listen.

He retired from DuPont with 36 years of service. During his DuPont career, he traveled to India and China to help establish new plants. Besides his career, he loved spending time with his family, researching his family’s genealogy, and transcribing his dad’s autobiography into a book.

Ruby Stanley Troutner, his wife of 47 years, survives him. He is also survived by three daughters, Tanya Troutner Jarrell (Matt) of Boaz WV, Barbara Metz Baggett (Bill) of Leicester NC and Brenda Metz of Belpre OH. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Caitlin and Kyla Jarrell, and Stella Baggett. He is also survived by a sister, Anita Edwards of Chesapeake VA, and brother-in-law, Pete Stanley (Janet) of Barlow OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Perry Edwards and Bob Stanley, and one sister-in-law, Ruth Hubbard.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating. Burial will be in the Rockland Cemetery in Belpre, OH.

Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 pm and Saturday from noon until service time.

The service will be Live streamed from the Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook Page and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

