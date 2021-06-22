Advertisement

Red Cross holds blood drive at Grand Central Mall

By Todd Baucher
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a steady number of people coming to the Red Cross Blood Drive at Grand Central Mall-and it’s perhaps the first time many of them have given blood in more than a year; those who are experienced blood donors.

The Red Cross did hold a number of blood drives during the past year. But, with COVID restrictions recently relaxed, this is the first time they’ve been able to hold organized drive.

Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director for the Red Cross Northwest chapter, says it’s good to be allowing people to give blood again.

“We are hoping to overcome a severe shortage since last week. We’re getting there, but we’re not quite there yet. So if people can’t make it here by 6:00 today, they have to check and see where their next nearest blood drive is.”

As we reported Monday, the blood donor event scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. But there are other drives set for the next 10 days:

St. Ambrose Church

5080 School House Rd

Little Hocking, OH 45742

Wednesday, June 23

01:00 PM - 06:00 PM

Parkersburg Blood Donation Center

3210 Dudley Ave

Parkersburg, WV 26101

Friday, June 25

09:00 AM - 03:00 PM

Tuesday, June 29

12:00 PM - 06:00 PM

Friday, July 2

09:00 AM - 03:00 PM

