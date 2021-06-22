Red Cross holds blood drive at Grand Central Mall
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a steady number of people coming to the Red Cross Blood Drive at Grand Central Mall-and it’s perhaps the first time many of them have given blood in more than a year; those who are experienced blood donors.
The Red Cross did hold a number of blood drives during the past year. But, with COVID restrictions recently relaxed, this is the first time they’ve been able to hold organized drive.
Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director for the Red Cross Northwest chapter, says it’s good to be allowing people to give blood again.
“We are hoping to overcome a severe shortage since last week. We’re getting there, but we’re not quite there yet. So if people can’t make it here by 6:00 today, they have to check and see where their next nearest blood drive is.”
As we reported Monday, the blood donor event scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. But there are other drives set for the next 10 days:
St. Ambrose Church
5080 School House Rd
Little Hocking, OH 45742
Wednesday, June 23
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Parkersburg Blood Donation Center
3210 Dudley Ave
Parkersburg, WV 26101
Friday, June 25
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Tuesday, June 29
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Friday, July 2
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.