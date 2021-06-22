Advertisement

St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded

Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the shooting.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in St. Louis has left three people dead and four others wounded.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the city’s Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Police Chief John Hayden says two men were found dead outside a convenience store. A third collapsed and died in the courtyard of an elementary school.

Four more shooting victims showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Hayden says investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

St. Louis saw a near-record number of killings last year, with 262, and is on about the same pace in 2021.

