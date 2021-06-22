Advertisement

Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover

By Scott Lightfoot
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (CTV) - Canadian authorities said a toddler who died in March had eaten poisoned cereal, and the man believed to have been responsible is now in custody.

Bernice Nantanda Wamala died just one week after her third birthday after her mother rushed her to the hospital following a sleepover at a friend’s place.

Both Wamala and her friend had severe reactions after eating breakfast cereal. Bernice began vomiting and was having trouble breathing.

Bernice’s mother Maurine Mirembe was searching for answers when she spoke with CTV News at the time of the poisoning, and police have provided some.

“This past weekend Francis Ngugi, 45 years of age of Toronto, was arrested with two counts of administering a noxious substance to endanger life, as well as unlawfully cause bodily harm, two counts and criminal negligence causing death,” Toronto Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

Police said both of the girls who ate the cereal were familiar with Ngugi, but they won’t confirm what the connection was, nor will they identify the substance that’s alleged to have been put in the cereal.

“The man obtained the controlled substance from his place of employment, and that was part of the investigation where they later determined that same controlled substance was found in the cereal that the two children consumed,” Sidhu said.

Upon learning of the arrest, Mirembe told CTV News she is praying for justice.

Copyright 2021 CTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Local roadways impacted by storms
Shawn Crislip
Obituary: Shawn Matthew Crislip
Three individuals transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Ave.
Three people transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Avenue
One of the men in a father-son duo wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Jackson...
Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run
West Virginia mail carrier sentenced for attempted election fraud

Latest News

Forecast for June 22nd
Forecast for June 22nd
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 6/22/21
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten vaccine