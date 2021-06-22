Advertisement

Walgreens offers $25 to get COVID vaccination

By Ed Payne
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – People who roll up their sleeves to get a COVID vaccination at Walgreens will now receive $25, the pharmacy chain said Tuesday.

The money will be paid in Walgreens Cash rewards for customers who have myWalgreens accounts.

People without an account can get a $25 Walgreens gift card.

“Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action,” a statement from the company said.

“As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations.”

Walk-in appointments are available. Appointments can also be scheduled online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Local roadways impacted by storms
Shawn Crislip
Obituary: Shawn Matthew Crislip
Three individuals transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Ave.
Three people transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Avenue
One of the men in a father-son duo wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Jackson...
Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run
West Virginia mail carrier sentenced for attempted election fraud

Latest News

Forecast for June 22nd
Forecast for June 22nd
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 6/22/21
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten vaccine