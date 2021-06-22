West Virginia Governor explains how “Babydog” got her name

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice’s dog “Babydog” has received a lot of attention recently since the governor named the West Virginia COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes “Do it for Babydog.”

During the West Virginia Governor’s tri-weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday, the governor explained how his English Bulldog “Babydog” got her name.

Justice explained that his son and daughter gave him Babydog as a gift for Christmas in 2019. The governor’s grandson, JC, was two years old at the time and would run around the house asking, “Where’d that baby dog go?” Justice says the name stuck and that’s how the Bulldog puppy got her name.

