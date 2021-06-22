WVUP Foundation to hold West Virginia Day celebration

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Day takes place on June 20 each year, and was observed this year on June 21. The West Virginia University - Parkersburg Foundation, along with Downtown PKB, is marking the state’s anniversary with a celebration on June 26.

The event will take place at the Oakland Mansion at 5:30 P.M. The mansion played an important role in the Civil War and has connections to the forming of West Virginia.

“It used to [belong to] James McNeill Stephenson. And his wife, Agnes, was the sister of Arthur I. Boreman, who was the first governor of the state of West Virginia,” explained Dr. Torie Jackson, President and CEO of the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation and Vice President for Institutional Advancement at WVUP.

In addition, a number of officers stayed at the home during the Civil War, said Olivia Reeder, Director of Public Affairs at the Foundation.

Tickets are $25 each and benefit the mansion and fund a number of upkeep projects. The event will include appetizers, a champagne toast, tours of the Oakland Mansion, and live music. With the exception of the tours, all events will take place outdoors.

There will also be a silent auction. Items will include gift baskets with a number of different themes. Downtown PKB’s basket will include items from various downtown businesses. Other baskets will include a number of West Virginia-themed items.

Tickets can be purchased online or by emailing calling Reeder at (304) 424-8000 extension 471. Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.