Closures planned on WV 74 starting Tuesday

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closure of WV 74, Pullman-Spring Run Road, beginning on Tuesday, June 29, according to Michael Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Marks Drilling will be performing a pipe replacement and slip repair on WV 74, Pullman-Spring Run Road, at milepost 15.57. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day through Thursday, July 1, 2021. The roadway will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Ritchie CR 9, Pullman Road, off WV 16 in Harrisville. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

