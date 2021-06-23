Advertisement

Construction work on new Parkersburg childrens’ museum in progress

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some time next year, a vacant downtown Parkersburg building will be the site of new childrens’ museum.

Construction work on the project is under way.

There are 300 childrens’ museums around the country, including some in places like Athens, Ohio and Charleston’s Clay Center.

But Tres Ross, Executive Director of the Ross Foundation, the organization involved with Parkersburg’s museum, says the 13,000 square foot museum will be the largest in the region.

It will be located at the former Masonic building, located at 9th and Market Streets, built in 1915.

It was purchased by the Ross Foundation in early 2020, and although development was delayed by the pandemic, it resumed late last year.

What are planned are classroom and interactive exhibits, focusing on science, technology, engineering, math, and, of course, the arts.

It’s expected to open in late 2022.

”There was planning a while back for this,” Ross told us Wednesday. “But at that point, it did not come together. They are now working on bringing in, for this area-in Parkersburg, specifically, this will be the first one, that is physically downtown, in Parkersburg.”

The developers are estimated 25,000 people will visit the museum in its first year of operation. Most will come from a 90-mile radius of the Parkersburg area. A large number of those visitors will come from school groups.

The museum is aimed at youngsters eight years of age and younger, although there will also be attractions for those up to 15 years of age.

Developers believe the location, about a block away from the Parkersburg Arts Center, makes it attractive to establish a museum there.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the men in a father-son duo wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Jackson...
Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run
Nobody hurt in three vehicle crash in Washington County
Nobody hurt in three vehicle crash in Washington County
Shawn Crislip
Obituary: Shawn Matthew Crislip
UPDATE: Local roadways impacted by storms
Boys and Girls club evacuated due to gas leak

Latest News

Parkersburg Police looking to hire more people
Parkersburg Police looking to hire more people
WTAP News @ 5 - Customers still struggle with Suddenlink
WTAP News @ 5 - Customers still struggle with Suddenlink
WTAP News @ 5 - Old Man Rivers receives $5,000 check
WTAP News @ 5 - Old Man Rivers receives $5,000 check
WTAP News @ 5 - WSCC offering free college scholarship opportunity to students
WTAP News @ 5 - WSCC offering free college scholarship opportunity to students
WTAP News @ 5 - College-to-law pathway program
WTAP News @ 5 - College-to-law pathway program