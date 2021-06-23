Despite stormy weather, 48th Interstate Fair is ready to roll this year

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) -Despite some pretty nasty storms that made their way through the area last night, the 48th annual interstate fair is ready to roll this year!

Vendors like Lisa Owens here arrived Monday to start setting up for the fair. She was all set up ready to go and then…

“And then the storm hit and it took the canopy and demolished it I mean it was like popsicle sticks flying everywhere,” Owens said.

Owens and her 80-year-old mother-in-law had little luck in saving all her merchandise while trying to hold down their tents.

“Then we were trying to get our bins and run them into the building. Last night with our craft stuff...Some of them got dropped in the water. All of this was flooded last night. It got dropped, the lids popped open. Our stuff was floating down, we tried to save some of it. Some of it got shattered some of it got destroyed,” Owens said.

Russ, Collins, first vice president for the West Virginia state fair board says his team is used to dealing with challenging weather conditions.

“We checked on people. Nobody was injured or anything. The carnival had to stop putting up rides they couldn’t get out in it the vendors were setting up their stuff they couldn’t get out in it,” Collins said.

“I mean, everything stopped for a couple of hours.”

Collins and Russ say they won’t let the storm dampen their mood.

“We just kind of laughed it off after we were ok,” Owens said.

“We made it through and God’s blessing us with good weather today and hopefully the rest of the week.

