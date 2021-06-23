Girl Scouts to host GIRL Fest at Ace Adventure Resort

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is set to host its upcoming GIRL Fest June 28 through July 1.

Approximately 380 participants from 17 different states will come together at Ace Adventure Resort for a week of rafting, climbing, kayaking, zip lining, racing through mud and more. In addition, the girls will learn about conservation, conduct research and collect data from nature.

Programming for the week includes ceremonies, socials, award work, service projects and more. Girls will learn how to study nature as part of the “Think Like a Citizen Scientist” Journey; how to conduct stewardship and survivorship as part of the “Trail Blazer Membership Pin” Activities; and how to plant trees and contribute to conservation efforts as part of the “Tree Promise Service Project,” which is a nationwide effort to plan 5 million trees across America in five years.

The event will offer girls an opportunity to engage with one another and with the outdoors, which can help to build confidence and improve focus, according to Candace Nelson, director of marketing for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council. And that is particularly important after a year when so many young people spent more time indoors and looking at screens than usual.

“Spending time outdoors in nature is really different from playing or learning inside, which we know our girls have had more than enough of over the past year. Outdoor spaces really support physical play...it really develops their movement capability and confidence,” Nelson said. “Through that, they’re able to become more self-aware, work together, cooperate, communicate, and work to solve problems together...And time in nature promotes an attention restoration. If they’re able to spend time in nature, even if it’s just a walk in the park, it helps kids improve concentration and creative reasoning,” she added.

GIRL Fest also encourages participants to consider ways in which they can make positive contributions.

“Not only is GIRL Fest an opportunity for Girl Scouts from all over the United States to meet others and have some high-adventure fun, but it’s also a time for them to learn about the outdoors how they contribute to making the world a better place,” said Beth Casey, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council.

Additional information about the event can be found online here.

