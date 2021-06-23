Advertisement

Guysville man given $1 million bond following murder indictment

Justin Pennington
Justin Pennington(n/a)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Guysville, Ohio man was handed a $1 million bond in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday for eight felony charges, including murder.

Justin Pennington, 35, is accused in the June 13 death of 59-year-old Blaine Sharpe, another man from Guysville.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office said Pennington allegedly went to Sharpe’s home on June 13 and severely beat him. Pennington then allegedly walked to Sharpe’s daughter’s home and told her that he “just beat the pulp out of her father, he is laying on the porch and she better go check on him.”

The prosecutor’s office said paramedics found Sharpe unresponsive on his front porch and he died just a few hours after the attack from a medical problem allegedly stemming from it.

On the same night, about an hour after the alleged assault of Sharpe, officials said Pennington allegedly assaulted two women on Fossil Rock Road with an aluminum baseball bat.

After that incident, Pennington fled into the woods.

Authorities later found and arrested him.

Pennington was indicted Monday on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, burglary, breaking and entering, and four counts of felonious assault (one for the Sharpe incident, one for each of the women he allegedly assaulted on June 13 and one stemming from an incident in August 2018).

In addition, the prosecutor’s office said it had filed a notice that Pennington had violated community control for previous convictions of receiving stolen property and identity fraud.

Pennington appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday where where pleaded not guilty to all eight charges.

According to a news release, Judge Patrick Lang set bond at $1 million without a ten percent option.

Pennington has since been sent to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. He has a pretrial hearing set for July 29 and a jury trial set for September 21.

