High court: Armed Ohio school employees require additional training

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - A divided Ohio Supreme Court issues a ruling that will affect two school districts in our area allowing employees to be armed.

The 4-3 ruling, issued Wednesday, says those districts must provide police-level training to employees carrying concealed weapons.

The ruling states school employees must undergo an approved basic peace-officer-training program, or have 20 years experience as a police officer.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office has worked with those districts, Warren and Frontier Local, who, in recent years, have allowed their staff to be armed.

But Chief Deputy Mark Warden told us after the state court ruling that it will mean even more training will be necessary.

”You’re going to see the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy come up with some type of curriculum that will tailor-fit what is needed to be an armed teacher in the state of Ohio,” Warden predicted. “Then, they’ll make that available to school districts whose board members have passed those measures for those teachers to be armed.”

. At issue was a policy adopted by Madison Local Schools in Butler County in southwestern Ohio.

The district voted to allow armed school employees after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy. A group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training.

