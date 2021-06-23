Obituary: Barbra Jo Garverick

Barbra Jo Garverick, age 80, went to be with Jesus on Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home in Marietta, Ohio. She was born Barbra Jo Horner on August 22, 1940, in Carrol County, KY.

After graduating from high school in Carollton, KY., she attended and graduated from Cincinnati Bible College in 1963, where she met her husband.

She was married to Shannon Lee Garverick on June 15, 1963. They ministered in several churches over the course of their lives the last being the Marietta Church of Christ on 7th Street.

She is preceeded in death by her husband, Shannon, in May 2003. She is survived by her three children. Daughter Shamra Martin (Dale) and Step granddaughters Elizabeth Martin and Kathleen Nash (Caleb). Son Jon Garverick (Jennifer) and grandchildren Jacob Garverick (Sara), Jordan Garverick (Audra) and Jillian Garverick (fiance Basnet Samyak). Daughter Elizabeth Garverick (close friend Wayne Hunter). She is also survived by 4 great grandchildren and one on the way. She was the oldest of 7 siblings of whom she was a surrogate mother: Pam (deceased), John (deceased), Jeff, Shannon, Crystal and Michelle.

After retiring from Heartland Nursing Home she enjoyed being involved with the Marietta Tree Commission, Master Gardeners, and Tuesday School at Pinehurst Christian Church.

Memorial will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10am at Pinehurst Christian Church with lunch to follow. Roberts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

