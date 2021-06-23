Obituary: Braden Elmer Jewell

Braden Elmer Jewell, 66, of Pennsboro, WV departed this life Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

Braden was born August 8, 1954 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Elmer Zana and Jessie Gertrude (Stanton) Jewell.

Braden worked several jobs throughout his life, he worked as a mechanic, welder, lumber laborer, and tended his farm. He liked working on the farm, brush hogging every summer, tinkering on odd jobs, and would often work on old cars in his spare time. He liked to play with his niece’s chihuahuas and liked to attend the Pine Grove Church of Christ whenever he could. Braden was most known for helping whenever and wherever help was needed. He was continually there for his family in any time of need.

Braden is survived by his nieces, Pearl Jewell of Pennsboro, WV, Cathy Cornell of Parkersburg, WV, and Crystal Samples of Cairo, WV; nephew, Freddy Jewell (Betty Mclean) of Pennsboro, WV; and brother-in-law, Dave Cornell of Cairo, WV.

In addition to his parents, Braden is preceded in death by sisters, Hester Jewell, Dolly Cornell, Mary Jewell, and Margie Jewell; and brothers, Larmine Jewell and Elmer Jewell.

Graveside services will take place at 12pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Jewell Cemetery, near Haddox Run in Pennsboro, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

