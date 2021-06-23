Obituary: Lula Mae “Lou” Shepherd Taylor

Lula Mae “Lou” Shepherd Taylor, 88, of Cambridge, Ohio went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2021. She was born on August 26, 1932, in Dorothy, West Virginia to the late Van Buren and Alberta Ward Shepherd.

Lou grew up in southern West Virginia and lived in various coal mining towns. As soon as she was old enough, Lou went to work for the Company Store at a coal mine. She worked there for thirteen years, helping to support her large family. As a young adult, she and two of her sisters moved to the Washington, DC area to work. She met and married her husband, Everett, who was in the Marine Corps. She spent the early part of her married life as a military wife and mother of two, twice being both “mom and dad” while her husband was deployed overseas. In addition to being a homemaker, she had many jobs throughout her life: bank teller, retail work at a 5 & dime store, drug store, and ladies dress shop. She eventually retired from managing the bookstore at Charles County Community College, St. Mary’s Campus in Maryland.

Upon retirement, they eventually settled in southern Maryland, where she remained until her husband’s death and then returned to her roots in West Virginia. She resided in Ravenswood for many years and was a devoted member of First United Presbyterian Church where she served as Treasurer. She enjoyed church activities, game day luncheons with her favorite ladies, many years of bowling on a league, yard sales and antiquing, and most of all time with her family. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of the people she loved, and she will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Lisa Woolwine and husband Greg of Williamstown, WV, and her son, Everett Randall Taylor and wife Amy of Sherwood, Wisconsin; brothers Ross Shepherd, Rodger Shepherd, and Terry Shepherd; sisters Reba Plotts, Sandra Urban, and Sharon Angle; grandchildren Samantha Persson, Rachel Bandy, Aaron Taylor, Taylor Woolwine, Daniel Wolf, and Joshua Taylor; great-grandchildren Jack Persson, Lucas Persson, Henry Persson, Adriana Perez, Ellyott Wolf, and Delilah Wolf.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Everett Taylor, brother Van Shepherd Jr., and sisters Susie Kidwell, Lena Dotson and Doranna Batts.

The funeral will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, June 26, at First Baptist Church in Williamstown, WV, with Pastor Tony Foreman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memory Care Center at Cambridge Place Assisted Living, 1480 Deerpath Drive, Cambridge, Ohio 43725. A heartfelt thank you goes out to the nurses and caregivers who loved and cared for Lou. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Lou’s family and offers online condolences as well as other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

