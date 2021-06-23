Obituary: Patricia K. Anderson

Patricia K. Anderson 74 of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on June 21, 2021 leaving behind her loving husband of 56 years, Garry Anderson. They married July 25, 1965 and shared a lifetime of wonderful memories, friends and

family. She enjoyed being involved with her church family, volunteering in her community, square dancing, four-wheeler riding, reading, traveling, and living life to the fullest. Patty served a very essential role as the matriarch of her

family. She was always there to uplift, inspire and provide shelter through all life’s storms

Patricia was proceeded in death by her parents Virgil Leggett Sr. and Ruby (Bell) Leggett, her beloved sons Steven Douglas Anderson and Garry “Michael” Anderson.

Patty will be deeply missed by her soulmate Garry, Daughter Melissa Anderson Cunningham (Jim), brothers Mike Leggett (Sue) and Virgil Leggett (Jill), sisters Debbie Leggett and Cindy Taylor ( Katie, Veronica, Ben)

grandchildren Zachary and Stephanie Anderson, Mathew, Mark, Sarah and Rachel Cunningham, Haylie and Brandon Anderson. great grandchildren Syrenity and Allie Anderson, Lincoln Cunningham and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many

life long friends.

Services will be 2:30 PM, Friday, June 25, 2021 at Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth with Pastor Timothy Kemp officiating. Visitation will be Noon on Friday until time of service.

Interment will be at Snyder Cemetery of Annimoriah.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.