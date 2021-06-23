Obituary: Vada Idonia Cline

Vada Idonia Cline, 89, of Parkersburg, WV went to be with the lord and her husband, Jim on June 22, 2021.

She was born December 22, 1931, a daughter of the late Willie Deem and Geneveria Fordyce.

Vada was a homemaker. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her sons, Gary (Becky) Cline of Marietta, OH, James Jr. “Burl” (Paula) Cline of Belleville, WV; daughters, Barb Blair of Mineral Wells, WV, Beatrice “Bicky” (Eric) Porter of Veto, OH; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Cline; grandson, Nathan Cline; three brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Dave Cumpston officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Cline family.

