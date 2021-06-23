Advertisement

Old Man Rivers receives $5 thousand check from Westfield Insurance Foundation

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Old Man Rivers received a donation from a Parkersburg-based insurance company for their COVID efforts.

The Westfield Insurance Foundation is gifting a $5 thousand check to Old Man Rivers.

The decision to provide the non-profit with this check was by the group’s “Legacy of Caring.”

They make a choice each year for who receives a grant and this year was for Old Man Rivers’ work in how they assisted during the pandemic.

“When I gave them their website and they checked it out they said, ‘This is exactly what we’re looking for. This is exactly the kind of non-profit we want to work with,’” says United Security Agency vice president, Jessica Kerns.

Old Man Rivers says that if you would like to volunteer for them, you can check their website.

