Parkersburg City Council approves first reading of ordinance about fireworks

(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, Parkersburg City Council passed the first reading of an amended ordinance that would allow people to set off fireworks on certain days.

The amended ordinance was first passed by the public works committee earlier Tuesday evening. The ordinance was then discussed at the City Council meeting.

Council voted 5-3 to pass the first reading of the ordinance that would allow people to set off fireworks during certain hours on July 4th and 5th. People would be allowed to set them off between 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Fireworks are currently illegal in Parkersburg.

Before the vote, Council did hear opposition from some members of the public during the public forum.

Council will discuss the ordinance again in the future, and if passed, it will go into effect next July 4th.

