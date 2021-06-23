Parkersburg Police looking to hire more people

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Parkersburg police department wants to hire more people.

Due to several people retiring in the department this past year, Chief Martin says they are looking to hire 6 people.

“We just expect them to sponges basically to absorb everything that they can relate to the job that’s going to make them a successful police officer not only in the immediate future but for long term in a career, ” Martin said.

Martin says they received around 20 people at their last hiring test in April and hired 6.

Martin says a GED is the minimum requirement to apply to these positions and they are accepting applications until July 14th . The test will be on the 15th at the city building. Applications can be received at https://pkbpolice.com/wp-content/uploads/Applications.pdf

