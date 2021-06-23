Advertisement

Parkersburg Police looking to hire more people

Parkersburg Police looking to hire more people
Parkersburg Police looking to hire more people(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Parkersburg police department wants to hire more people.

Due to several people retiring in the department this past year, Chief Martin says they are looking to hire 6 people.

“We just expect them to sponges basically to absorb everything that they can relate to the job that’s going to make them a successful police officer not only in the immediate future but for long term in a career, ” Martin said.

Martin says they received around 20 people at their last hiring test in April and hired 6.

Martin says a GED is the minimum requirement to apply to these positions and they are accepting applications until July 14th . The test will be on the 15th at the city building. Applications can be received at https://pkbpolice.com/wp-content/uploads/Applications.pdf

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the men in a father-son duo wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Jackson...
Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run
Nobody hurt in three vehicle crash in Washington County
Nobody hurt in three vehicle crash in Washington County
Shawn Crislip
Obituary: Shawn Matthew Crislip
UPDATE: Local roadways impacted by storms
Boys and Girls club evacuated due to gas leak

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5 - Customers still struggle with Suddenlink
WTAP News @ 5 - Customers still struggle with Suddenlink
WTAP News @ 5 - Old Man Rivers receives $5,000 check
WTAP News @ 5 - Old Man Rivers receives $5,000 check
WTAP News @ 5 - WSCC offering free college scholarship opportunity to students
WTAP News @ 5 - WSCC offering free college scholarship opportunity to students
WTAP News @ 5 - College-to-law pathway program
WTAP News @ 5 - College-to-law pathway program