Rules for setting of fireworks in West Virginia cities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Independence Day coming up, residents may be wondering about local rules and ordinances regarding setting off fireworks. While it is illegal to do in Ohio, it is permitted in many parts of West Virginia. Read below for more information on those regulations by city. And click here for the full statewide regulations that apply in all parts of West Virginia.

North Hills - There are no special regulations in North Hills beyond those issued by the state. However, residents are asked to follow local noise ordinances when setting off fireworks.

Parkersburg - Setting off fireworks is not permitted in Parkersburg, though the City Council is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to set them off during certain hours next July 4.

Ripley - Residents are permitted to set off fireworks as long as they follow the state regulations and do not set them off after 10 P.M. due to noise concerns.

Vienna - Residents must follow the state regulations, and may set off fireworks July 1-7 between noon and 10 P.M.

Williamstown - Fireworks are not permitted within the Williamstown city limits.

