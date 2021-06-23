Washington State Community College offering free college scholarship opportunity to students

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “I probably chose a bad time to come back to school. But there’s all kinds of awesome opportunities to help me get through my schooling,” says Washington State Community College student, Destiny Jackson.

Jackson is a student directly impacted by the pandemic.

Jackson says, “I have two children — I was a stay-at-home mom, and my husband was laid off last year due to the pandemic. So, he waited around for them to call him back and they never called him back. They eventually fired him due to not being able to bring him back. So, he had to go out and find a new job.”

To help students like Jackson, Washington State is now offering the “Community Impact Grant.”

“We know that so many people in our community changed or delayed their plans to attend college due to the pandemic. And for others, the last year has been a catalyst for them to start considering college as a part of their future,” said Reba Bartrug, WSCC Director of Enrollment Services and Financial Aid. “Washington State is here to support students as they work to make their dreams a reality.”

The school says the program will provide free tuition to help students overcome the pandemic through education.

“So, we’re trying to really provide a holistic group of services and resources for students who have been impacted in a wide variety of ways from the pandemic,” says WSCC institutional advancement vice president, Amanda Herb. “Maybe they’ve lost their job due to the pandemic, maybe they’ve had their hours changed, maybe their family has lost their job; changed child care arrangements. There are all sorts of impacts that our students have faced and members of the community have faced.”

The school is also offering a “COVID Emergency Grant,” which will help students with other expenses like child care, transportation and more.

Jackson welcomes this help.

“My kids have never been in a daycare. Like I said, I was a stay-at-home mom,” says Jackson. “So, this semester, they’re getting to explore daycare. And that is a very costly endeavor in itself without the college tuition as well.”

The school says the grant covers tuition for up to 15 credit hours, which is nearly $25 hundred. And that they are first come, first serve.

