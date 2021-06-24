Cairo Volunteer Fire Department becomes licensed EMS agency

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Cairo Volunteer Fire Department has obtained its licensure to become a licensed EMS agency in West Virginia.

For several years, the department has been running under the license of the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority.

“So, we’ve just been a branch of them,” Zach Foster, Chief of the Cairo Volunteer Fire Department explained. “We’ve been running under a license. But, last year, the state office of EMS put out this memo saying that fire departments weren’t going to be allowed to do that anymore. If we were doing that, we needed to stop immediately. So, what that did is it started me to get this process moving because our community can’t be without that service.”

The department has been working towards the requirements over the past few months.

During the process, the department obtained a medical director, equipped trucks with the proper equipment, and made upgrades to the station storage area.

Foster says that having the license will be beneficial as it will help cut down response times.

He also wants to remind the community that the department does provide these kinds of services.

“I would like the public to know that we do provide these services,” Foster said. “You know we have three paramedics, multiple EMTs, multiple first responders. We have the same equipment mostly that an ambulance has.”

