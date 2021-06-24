Castle Museum to celebrate Independence Day with Patriot’s Tour of Mound Cemetery

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle Museum will offer a special tour of the Mound Cemetery on July 3. Called the “Patroits Tour”, it will explore the stories of Marietta’s Revolutionary War soldiers.

The tour will be hosted by Scott Britton, the museum’s executive director, and it will go from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.

“This year marks the 245th Independence Day since our country’s founding,” said Britton. He added, “Marietta has a rich history rooted in the Revolutionary War as a result of many patriot soldiers moving here to start new lives after America declared her independence. We will explore the amazing stories of many of these patriots who were laid to rest in Mound Cemetery.”

The cost is $10 per person. Advanced reservations are encouraged and can be made online here or by calling 740-373-4180.

