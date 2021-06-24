Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss bipartisan infrastructure agreement

Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News...
Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that “we have a deal,” signaling a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan that would achieve his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle.

Biden made a surprise appearance in front of the cameras with members of the group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, after an agreement was reached Thursday. Details of the deal were scarce to start, but the pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals later on.

The president said not everyone got what they wanted and that other White House priorities would be done separately in a congressional budget process known as reconciliation.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers to get their thoughts on the developments.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Nobody hurt in three vehicle crash in Washington County
Nobody hurt in three vehicle crash in Washington County
Man pleads guilty to role in Jackson County, West Virginia heroin conspiracy
(KEVN)
Rules for setting of fireworks in West Virginia cities
Patricia Anderson
Obituary: Patricia K. Anderson
Justin Pennington
Guysville man given $1 million bond following murder indictment

Latest News

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Ohio Secretary of State talks business at Marietta College
U.S. Capitol (John Snell)
Wood County delegate on state redistricting committee
Rep. Larry Householder
Bipartisan efforts to expel ex-Ohio House speaker begin
U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio speaks at the Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, Wednesday, Oct....
Ex-GOP congressman to challenge DeWine in 2022
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general