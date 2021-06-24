Man pleads guilty to role in Jackson County, West Virginia heroin conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Columbus pleads guilty to a federal drug crime.

Lewis Von Burks, Junior was selling black tar heroin to people from Jackson County, West Virginia, and other places. These people were regularly traveling to Columbus to meet Burks and complete the transactions.

Burks knew they were taking the heroin back to Jackson County, and that at least one of them was re-selling the heroin in Jackson County. At least 100 grams of black tar heroin were re-sold within Jackson County during this time-frame.

Burks pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and faces up to 40 years in prison when sentenced on October 7, 2021.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe is handling the prosecution.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:20-cr-00114 .

