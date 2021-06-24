Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect after officer found shot in the head in Fla.

By NEWS 13 ORLANDO Staffa
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (NEWS 13 ORLANDO) - A manhunt is underway in Florida after a Daytona Beach police officer was shot in the head.

Police say the 26-year-old officer radioed in that he was investigating a suspicious incident.

When he stopped responding on his radio, more officers were dispatched to the scene and they found him on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The officer was hospitalized. The police chief says he’s undergone a “successful surgery” but remains in critical condition.

More than 500 officers from various agencies are now looking for the suspect, who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V.

There’s a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

