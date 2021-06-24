New murals coming to downtown Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The organization GoodSpace Murals, which promotes community development by creating public artwork, will be bringing new murals to downtown Parkersbug this fall. The planning of the murals is going on now, and local residents are invited to take part.

The murals will go up on Market St. and 8th St. on the side of the Parkersburg Art Center building, and continue across the street to the Actors Guild building.

Jessie Siefert, managing director and education director at the Parkersburg Art Center, said she attended a creative place-making summit in Charleston a few years ago, where representatives from GoodSpace Murals discussed how their work had positively impacted downtowns in cities around the country.

“The GoodSpace Murals team...was talking about how they’ve been able to work in different cities across the country and use the arts to revitalize downtowns, and also to bring people together. And that really spoke to us,” Siefert said.

Siefert felt the murals could benefit downtown Parkersburg and recently pitched the idea. The Arts Collaborative of the MOV will be sponsoring the murals, and local organizations and residents will participate, as well.

Greta McLain, owner and artistic director of GoodSpace Murals, will be in town next week, meeting with various community groups to get their input on what the murals should look like. And all members of the community who are interested are invited to attend a conversation on June 30 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. in Bicentennial Park, where McLain will speak with residents about their ideas for the murals.

She will be asking the groups what they feel makes Parkersburg unique, what makes them proud to live here, and what their hopes and dreams are for the future of the area. Those responses will help to inspire McLain’s design for the mural. The designs will be submitted for approval in August, and the mural will be painted in September.

The process of painting the mural will take about a week, and local residents will be invited to participate, along with McLain and her team, who will design what is essentially a paint by number template that will make it easy for community members to take part.

