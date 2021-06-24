Obituary: Betty Lou Cowan Talbott

Betty Lou Cowan Talbott, 97, of Parkesburg, WV passed away June 24, 2021 at Ohio Valley Health Care.

She was born June 24, 1924, a daughter of the late Robert Cowan and Virginia Jamison Cowan.

Betty was a Home Economics teacher at Franklin Jr. High for 21 years. She retired from teaching after 31 years. She was a Baptist by faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, John Talbott, Jeffrey Talbott; brothers, Dr. Robert Cowan Jr., and William Cowan.

Per Betty’s wishes, there will be no services. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Talbott family.

