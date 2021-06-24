Obituary: David Wayne Broce

David Wayne Broce, 60, of Harrisville, WV departed this life Wednesday, June 23, 2021 peacefully at his residence in Harrisville, WV after a long courageous battle with cancer.

David was born September 26, 1960 in Loudoun, VA, a son of the late Joseph Wayne and Dorothy Faye (McClain) Broce.

David worked in the oil and gas industry as a field supervisor for Applied Mechanics for 32 years. He attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Ellenboro, WV. He loved farming and to cut hay with his 1948 Farmall Tractor. He enjoyed his cows, and would often treat them as pets and have an exotic name for each of them. He also liked fishing and keeping busy with work.

David is survived by his loving wife, Susan Broce; children, Jeremy Broce, Joseph Broce, and Willie Broce; and grandchildren, Patience Broce, Blayden Broce, Raylyn Broce, Emma Broce, McKenna Broce, and Skylyn Broce.

A memorial service will be held at 6 pm, Friday, June 25, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville with Rev. Charles Stout officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 4-6 pm. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

