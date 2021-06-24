Obituary: Suzanne “Susie” Ogle

Suzanne “Susie” Ogle, 83, of Marietta, OH passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born December 1, 1937 to Judge Leonard and Ethel (Ward) Ogle.

She graduated from Marietta High School in 1955, Marietta College in 1960 where she became a member Chi Omega. She previously worked at Municipal Court, in small claims and was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Marietta, OH.

She is survived by 7 cousins and was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant brother, Larry B. Ogle.

Services will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10 am at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Pastor David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery next to her parents. Visitation will be held from 9 am until the time of service on Monday.

Masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of The Mid-Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

