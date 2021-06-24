Obituary: Toni Kay Meador

Toni Kay Meador of Harrisville, WV, Ageless, departed this life Tuesday, June 22, 2021 peacefully at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg, WV the daughter of the late Anthony and Mildred Isabelle Cox Wayne.

Toni Kay graduated from Harrisville High School in 1964 and then went on to Beauty College. She worked at Ellen’s Beauty Shop in Harrisville. She retired from the Ritchie County Board of Education as a Cafeteria Manager having worked at Ritchie County High School. She made and decorated cakes and wedding cakes for many years. She was a 45 year member of Harrisville Chapter #29 Order of Eastern Star having served as Past Matron and other offices. She was a Past Grand Matron of The Grand Chapter of WV, 2014-2015 and was currently serving as General Grand Chapter Committee Member for Service Dogs. She was a member of Harris-Ritchie Post #3554 VFW Ladies Auxiliary, D.A.R. and Ritchie County Library Board. She loved spending time with her grandkids, collecting carnival glass, and travelling with Eastern Star friends. She was a member of Harrisville Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and served on several committees.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Ann Meador-Ervine (Leigh) of Martinsburg; two grandchildren, David and Rebecca Ervine; brother, Anthony Wayne (Lisa) of Metz, WV; and a nephew, Mack Wayne (Sophie) of Jane Lew, WV.

In addition to her parents, Toni Kay was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David R. Meador; and sister, Patricia Ann (Patsy) Wayne.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Brian Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, Saturday from 4-8 PM. There will be an Eastern Star Service at 7 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.