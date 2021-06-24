Summer P-EBT plans announced for West Virginia families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will issue P-EBT benefits to eligible children this summer.

Benefits will be added to existing P-EBT cards that were issued during the 2020-21 school year. Children ae eligible if, as of May 31, they were enrolled in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program during the 2020-21 school year and qualified for free or reduced-price meals. Children younger than six are eligible if their household receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. New students enrolling in schools this fall that were not students in school year 2020-21 are not eligible for this year’s summer P-EBT.

The state will issue a one-time benefit of $375 per child to each eligible child, scheduled be released mid-July. West Virginia estimates that it will issue $83.4 million to approximately 222,395 school children and $13.3 million to approximately 35,463 SNAP-enrolled children during the 2021 summer period.

According to Michael Erb, coordinator of communications for Wood County Schools, families with children enrolled at a school in the Wood County Schools district may call the district if they would like their mailing address for the P-EBT program to be changed. But the school district is not involved in the program beyond providing addresses to the state, and all other questions should be directed to the P-EBT hotline, 304-756-KID1 (5431).

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.