Traffic Alert | Interstate shut down due to accident; cows have been captured

UPDATE 6/24/21 @ 4:28 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of I-64 is shut down due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Cows had escaped the trailer and were roaming the interstate.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday.

According to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, all of the cows that have gotten out of the truck have been captured. However, some of the cows that were inside of the trailer didn’t make it.

The driver is okay but he is pinned inside the vehicle. No one else was hurt.

Crews say there is diesel all over the road.

Chief Rader says they are trying to reopen one lane both east and west bound within approximately 45 minutes, but that’s a very rough estimate.

Crews expect to be out there for another two to three hours.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/24/21 @ 3:08 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers, take note: cows are along the interstate Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Huntington.

Dispatchers say there are “cows roaming all over the place” near mile-marker 7 on Interstate 64.

The West 17th Street Bridge into Ohio is shut down at this time.

I-64 is closed between the 5th Street exit and the 17th Street West exit.

There is no word on injuries.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. The crash was reported before 3 p.m.

An accident involving cows and a semi was reported on I-64 in Cabell County (WSAZ)

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

