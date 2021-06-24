Wood County Courthouse hit by lightning again this week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lightning does strike twice.

It happened for the second time in a month this week at the Wood County Courthouse.

The courthouse roof was struck during Monday’s storms-again, temporarily knocking out phone service, and knocking some tiles loose.

The county Thursday sent the sheriff’s office’s drone up for a look at the roof, to see if there was any damage.

The roof was hit by lightning the first time June 11. At that time, it took the county’s IT administrator all weekend to restore phone service.

This month marks the first time in 20 years the courthouse was the victim of a lightning strike.

County officials have also been in touch with an independent contractor to inspect the roof.

”We’ve turned in insurance claims from both lightning strikes, and if there’s actually repair costs that we can’t do in house. It’s an old historic building; we certainly want to keep it, so we just need to make it safe and secure going forward.”

Meanwhile, the Wood County Commission Thursday agreed to hire a legal firm to advise the county on spending money it’s getting from the American Recovery Act.

The county is already advertising to hire a finance director to guide county leaders in spending the $16 million in federal money it expects to get.

