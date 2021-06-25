Advertisement

Belpre shopping center to go through major transformation

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - There’s been a lot of commercial development in the area lately.

WTAP News has learned more is on the way.

If you’ve traveled on Washington Boulevard in Belpre lately, you may have noticed construction work in progress at the longtime Belpre Shopping Plaza, especially at the location of the former Kroger store that’s been mostly empty for nearly 25 years.

We’ve learned the shopping plaza is about to go through a major transformation.

The plaza will be renamed “Belpre Market Square”, and the project developer confirmed to us Friday several businesses have committed to locating there.

They include a Las Trancas Mexican restaurant, adding to the locations already in existence in South Parkersburg, Marietta and Ripley.

Family Tree Dental is locating in the former Kroger building.

And another restaurant chain is planning on locating there, pending approval in November of a local option issue to sell alcohol. A local option was approved in May for the Las Trancas, which will be at the site of the former Belrock Diner, later the Coffee Cup restaurant.

We’re also told the developers are speaking to some other national chains about possibly located in the renovated Belpre shopping complex. They include shops, professional services and restaurants.

We’ll let you know of more developments as we hear about them.

