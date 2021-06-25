Advertisement

Biden names special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights

President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden is naming a special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights.

The White House said in a statement Friday that Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, will fill the State Department post. Her responsibilities will involve ensuring that U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the LGBTQ rights around the world. OutRight defends human rights and works to prevent abuses of LGBTQ people.

In her new role, Stern will help put in place a presidential memorandum to advance the rights of LGBTQ people as well as bring together like-minded governments, nonprofits and corporations to uphold equality and dignity, according to the White House.

Later Friday, Biden plans to sign into law a measure that designates the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, as a national memorial. A mass shooting at the club in June 2016 left 49 people dead and 53 wounded in what was the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history.

After the signing, Biden is expected to make remarks on Pride Month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Vienna
LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Vienna
Man pleads guilty to role in Jackson County, West Virginia heroin conspiracy
Storage building catches on fire on Williamstown Pike.
Storage building on Williamstown Pike catches on fire
Cows on I-64 in Cabell County
I-64 back open after tractor-trailer rollover crash involving runaway cows
Birds across the South and Midwest are dying from an unusual and unexplained illness.
DNR warns of illness in birds

Latest News

Forecast for June 25th
Forecast for June 25th
Dave Fleming and Thomas Battle
Gardening With Dave Fleming, Vol. II, 6/25/21
Restaurant files suit
Wake Up, Suit questions authority of Marietta Main Street in DORA promotion, 6/25/21
Dave Fleming and Brittany Morgan
Gardening With Dave Fleming, Vol. I, 6/25/21
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Judge rejects Chauvin’s request for new trial in George Floyd’s death