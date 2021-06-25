Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds Women in Leadership Conference

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley held its first in-person event Friday since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce held its 2021 Women in Leadership Conference at the Grand Point Conference Center.

Over 100 women from across the Mid-Ohio Valley took part in the event, which was all about women finding their voice.

The conference provided the attendees with a day of networking, speeches, quarter auctions, and vendor visits.

At the beginning of the conference, the chamber, in partnership with Riverview Credit Union, provided a $1000 scholarship to a student who will attend WVU-Parkersburg in the fall. The winner was Emily Hadley, a 2021 graduate of St Marys High School.

During the event, the attendees heard from speakers: Ann Gramc, Dr. Priscilla Leavitt, and Sarah Farish.

Jill Parsons, the President, and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley says everyone was excited to attend the conference again in person.

“All day this morning, people have been stopping by going, I’m so excited to be in person, to see people in person, not just on a zoom call, not just on the phone or by email, but to actually be in person,” Parson explained. “So, I think that opportunity we’re so excited that the chamber has played a role in that.”

