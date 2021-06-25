Advertisement

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spoke before he was sentenced for murder in the...
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spoke before he was sentenced for murder in the death of George Floyd.
By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations. The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested. With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

