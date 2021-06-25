Advertisement

Former Parkersburg resident and Unity Cafe regular wins mural contest

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The winner of the Unity Café’s selfie station contest is Ashton Buzzard.

They used to live in Parkersburg and went to the restaurant a lot says building owner, Morgan Stubbe.

“He was a wonderful regular. Came in always loved Paris crepes and coffee with some coconut milk,” says Stubbe. “So, we’re so happy that it turned out to be Ash.”

Buzzard says, “They’ve been with me through some of the memorable moments in my life.”

Buzzard says that he wanted to make something that represents the restaurant’s name and illustrates the warmth of the place.

“My design was to them giving back through the image. Through the community, through whatever nationality you’re from, identity. It’s come as you are. It’s a welcoming place,” says Buzzard.

There is still one hurdle to completing the design that Buzzard put together. They currently live in Germany.

However, Buzzard is getting the help of a friend living in Parkersburg.

“It’s so awesome that someone in Germany could come up with a design, and trust me here in Parkersburg to sort of be his hands; he said,” says Parkersburg high school art teacher, Miranda Wilson.

And Buzzard couldn’t be happier with the support they are getting with the design.

Buzzard says, “I feel blessed to actually have my art immortalized on the wall of my favorite place in Parkersburg.”

The painting of the mural is expected to begin in mid-July.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

