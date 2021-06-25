Advertisement

German police: Several killed in knife attack in Wuerzburg

German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the...
German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A man armed with a long knife killed an unspecified number of people and injured others in the southern city of Wuerzburg Friday before being shot by police and arrested, German authorities said.

It was unclear how many people were killed or injured in the attack in a central part of the Bavarian city.

Videos posted on social media showed pedestrians surrounding the attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks.

A woman who said she had witnessed the incident told German RTL television that the police then stepped in.

“He had a really big knife with him and was attacking people,” Julia Runze said. “And then many people tried to throw chairs or umbrellas or cellphones at him and stop him.”

“The police then approached him and I think a shot was fired, you could hear that clearly.”

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5 pm to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city.

Bavaria’s governor Markus Soeder expressed shock at the news of the attack. “We grieve with the victims and their families,” he wrote on Twitter.

Police said on Twitter that there was no danger to the population. They declined to immediately provide further information and urged social media users to refrain from speculation.

Bavaria’s top security official, Joachim Herrmann, was on his way to Würzburg, a city of about 130,000 people located between Munich and Frankfurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Vienna
LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Vienna
Storage building catches on fire on Williamstown Pike.
Storage building on Williamstown Pike catches on fire
Man pleads guilty to role in Jackson County, West Virginia heroin conspiracy
Cows on I-64 in Cabell County
I-64 back open after tractor-trailer rollover crash involving runaway cows
Birds across the South and Midwest are dying from an unusual and unexplained illness.
DNR warns of illness in birds

Latest News

Forecast for June 25th
Forecast for June 25th
Dave Fleming and Thomas Battle
Gardening With Dave Fleming, Vol. II, 6/25/21
Restaurant files suit
Wake Up, Suit questions authority of Marietta Main Street in DORA promotion, 6/25/21
Dave Fleming and Brittany Morgan
Gardening With Dave Fleming, Vol. I, 6/25/21
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights