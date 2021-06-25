Advertisement

Interstate Fair officials glad to see sense of normalcy back

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Interstate Fair is in its third day of being open to the public since it got cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

People came out to mineral wells for games, food and rides.

After a year taken away in 2020 because of the pandemic and 2019 having bad weather, officials say they’re excited to see so many people out and supporting the fair.

And seeing some feeling of normalcy back to the 4-H fairgrounds.

“It is good to get back to normal. And get people out and enjoying their self and just coming out and having a good time in the community,” says Interstate Fair vice president, Russ Collins.

Fair officials say that the main attractions have been the indoor vendors, the rides and the “Mud Bog” event.

The fair lasts until Saturday.

