Jan Dils Walk4Vets to be held virtually

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Each year, Jan Dils Attorneys at Law hosts the Walk4Vets Freedom Fun Run 5K to benefit veterans. The event had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is returning virtually this year.

Registration can be done online here, and participants are asked to complete their walk or jog on their own or with family between July 3 and 10.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Operation Transportation, We Have Your Six – Parkersburg Division, as well as a WVU Parkersburg Scholarship Program for Veteran Recipients.

This year, the law firm has committed to a fundraising goal of $25,000 and will match up to $12,500.

The firm hopes the event will be able to return to the traditional in-person format for 2022.

Those with additional questions are asked to call 1-877-VETERAN.

