Advertisement

Jan Dils Walk4Vets to be held virtually

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Each year, Jan Dils Attorneys at Law hosts the Walk4Vets Freedom Fun Run 5K to benefit veterans. The event had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is returning virtually this year.

Registration can be done online here, and participants are asked to complete their walk or jog on their own or with family between July 3 and 10.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Operation Transportation, We Have Your Six – Parkersburg Division, as well as a WVU Parkersburg Scholarship Program for Veteran Recipients.

This year, the law firm has committed to a fundraising goal of $25,000 and will match up to $12,500.

The firm hopes the event will be able to return to the traditional in-person format for 2022.

Those with additional questions are asked to call 1-877-VETERAN.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Vienna
LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Vienna
Storage building catches on fire on Williamstown Pike.
Storage building on Williamstown Pike catches on fire
Man pleads guilty to role in Jackson County, West Virginia heroin conspiracy
Cows on I-64 in Cabell County
I-64 back open after tractor-trailer rollover crash involving runaway cows
Birds across the South and Midwest are dying from an unusual and unexplained illness.
DNR warns of illness in birds

Latest News

Forecast for June 25th
Forecast for June 25th
Dave Fleming and Thomas Battle
Gardening With Dave Fleming, Vol. II, 6/25/21
Restaurant files suit
Wake Up, Suit questions authority of Marietta Main Street in DORA promotion, 6/25/21
Dave Fleming and Brittany Morgan
Gardening With Dave Fleming, Vol. I, 6/25/21
Paving project scheduled on WV 62 in Jackson County