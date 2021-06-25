Advertisement

Lightning damages Pleasants County Pool/Aquatic Center

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A lightning strike earlier this week caused damage to the Pleasants County Pool/Aquatic Center.

The pool has been closed since Tuesday due to emergency repairs.

A lightning strike during Monday Night’s storms caused damage to two of the pool’s pumps.

Officials have been working to repair the pumps and are optimistic the pool will be back open in time for this weekend.

