LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Vienna(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - LongHorn Steakhouse is coming to Vienna. It will be where the old Ruby Tuesday used to be located. Vienna City Council approved the New Business Economic Development Tax Credit Application for Rare Hospitality International, Inc.

The tax credit abates the B&O (business and occupation) tax for three years. It helps the business get established.

Council member Kim Williams asked how much the tax credit would be worth. Mayor Randy Rapp says no estimate is available because it will be based on the company’s sales.

Council voted to pass the resolution to approve the tax credit five to one. Council member Kim Williams voted against it. She questioned the assistance the company was going to get.

